Ink Protocol Price Up 85.1% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $473,116.80 and $8,004.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00335998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025220 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

