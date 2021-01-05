LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $2,045.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $877,775.21 and $2,045.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036762 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020921 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002833 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003130 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,880,129 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

