Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $594,604.02 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $594,604.02 and approximately $279.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,883.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.01228056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00185955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.