Giant Market Cap Achieves $99,384.75 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 105.8% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $99,384.75 and approximately $11,088.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.59, $13.92, $11.91 and $24.71.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00282679 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,790,404 coins and its circulating supply is 5,640,402 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $10.42, $18.98, $33.89, $70.83, $7.59, $11.91, $50.68, $13.92, $20.33, $24.71 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.