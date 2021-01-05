Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have commented on AXDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,734. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

