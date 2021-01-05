Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,234. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

