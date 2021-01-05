Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT at €27.68

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.68 ($32.56).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

