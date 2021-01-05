Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,331. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

