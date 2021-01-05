Alphacat Market Capitalization Achieves $763,145.43 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. Alphacat has a total market cap of $763,145.43 and approximately $114,938.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

