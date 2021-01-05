United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Up 14%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 7,759,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,607,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

