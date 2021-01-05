Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

