$147.12 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post sales of $147.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.60 million. Zscaler reported sales of $101.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $610.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.60 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,885,531. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

