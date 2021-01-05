Pyrk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,738.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $155,999.32 and $7,738.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,710,566 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

