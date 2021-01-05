Beacon (BECN) Price Up 71.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $9,448.87 and $28.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Beacon has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00282984 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

