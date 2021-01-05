Huobi Token Price Tops $4.81 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Gate.io. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $961.65 million and approximately $184.85 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $756.20 or 0.02250671 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

