Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Up 11.6%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58. 39,743,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 34,015,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In other Oragenics news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

