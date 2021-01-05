Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 5,228,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,563,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.