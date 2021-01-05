ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Trading Up 10.4%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 593,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 409,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at $466,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 over the last 90 days. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

