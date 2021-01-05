Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. 6,090,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,212,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

