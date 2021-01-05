Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Up 11.9%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 208,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 136,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Marchex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 61.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.