Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NUO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 15,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,434. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

