Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.20.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
