Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.20.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.