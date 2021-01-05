RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $522,752.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

