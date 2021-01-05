Fyooz (FYZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $97,693.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,538,595 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

