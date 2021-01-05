FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Tops $13.64 on Top Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $22.00 million and $1.83 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be bought for $13.64 or 0.00040300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00339233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

