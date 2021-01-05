Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s (WCP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.80.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.25. 7,040,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.69.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

