Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 394,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,941. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Information Services Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

