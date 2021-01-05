Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 22,452,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,064,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

