Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 14.2% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.02. 9,684,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 8,412,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 78.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 50.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 229.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 94,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

