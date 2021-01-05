Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 14.2% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.02. 9,684,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 8,412,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.
The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 78.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 50.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 229.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 94,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
