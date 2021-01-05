Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price rose 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 871,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 552,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.