Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) rose 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,125,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,582,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
