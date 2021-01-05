Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) rose 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,125,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,582,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

