SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 20.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose 20.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 13,587,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,633,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $875.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.