Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

