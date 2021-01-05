Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
