ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,015,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 683,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.10.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
