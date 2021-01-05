ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,015,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 683,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.10.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

