OIN Finance Hits Market Cap of $317,627.50 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $317,627.50 and approximately $315,793.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 86.1% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

