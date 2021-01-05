Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $168,315.88

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $168,315.88 and approximately $3,598.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

