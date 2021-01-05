Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $480.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $757.65 or 0.02222616 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,323,925,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,925,550 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

