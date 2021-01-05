Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 51,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,509. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.