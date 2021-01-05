Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

