Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LINX. Santander began coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

LINX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx during the second quarter worth $154,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

