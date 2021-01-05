Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCXLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

