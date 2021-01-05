Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

