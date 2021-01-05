Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.