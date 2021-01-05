Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,204. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.