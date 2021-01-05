Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,204. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
