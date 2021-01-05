Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 44,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,734. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.