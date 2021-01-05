Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda."

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBU. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,692,056 shares of company stock worth $30,366,480 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after buying an additional 216,454 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

