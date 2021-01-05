BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MUH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II
