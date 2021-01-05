BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

