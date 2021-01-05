BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.35.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
Featured Article: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.