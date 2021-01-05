Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post $6.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $19.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 147,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.