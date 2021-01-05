Karatgold Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, YoBit, HitBTC and Coinbe. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Coinsuper and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.