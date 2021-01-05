Paparazzi (PAZZI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,937.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $23,389.59 and approximately $22,937.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars.

